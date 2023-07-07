Home » Skip says he doesn’t think the Clippers will win a playoff round with Russell Westbrook as their PG
Skip says he doesn’t think the Clippers will win a playoff round with Russell Westbrook as their PG

Skip says he doesn’t think the Clippers will win a playoff round with Russell Westbrook as their PG

Russell Westbrook will return to the LA Clippers on a two-year, nearly $8 million deal. With Kawhi Leonard and Paul George trade/roster talk rumors spiraling across the league, will the Clippers run it back and come closer to a championship? Skip Bayless does not think so. Watch as he explains why he believes the Clippers will be one-and-done in the playoffs with Russ as their point guard.

2 MINS AGO・the skip bayless show・5:25

