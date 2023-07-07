Home » Seventh time for Gabriele Minì at Silverstone, the two races over the weekend
World

Seventh time for Gabriele Minì at Silverstone, the two races over the weekend

by admin
Seventh time for Gabriele Minì at Silverstone, the two races over the weekend

by blogsicilia.it – ​​2 minutes ago

Seventh time for Gabriele Minì at the end of qualifying at Silverstone in Great Britain, scene of the seventh double round of the Fia Formula 3 championship. The driver from Marinella recorded a time of 1’46″040, beating teammate Luke by just 6 thousandths Browning who had been the fastest in the free practice of…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Seventh time for Gabriele Minì at Silverstone, the two races over the weekend appeared 2 minutes ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Catania hits the 13th, Lamezia also falls to Massimino

You may also like

NH Governor signs law targeting BDS – breaking...

And so where is Yevgeny Prigozhin?

Cluster bombs: what they are, how they work...

Washington Post: “Biden green light to send cluster...

New York, crimes collapse. And for Biden it...

Police Seize 800,000 Pesos and Drugs in Arrest...

Leonardo Apache La Russa is under investigation for...

tzatziki caciki recipe | Magazine

Aleksandra Mladenović has never been more honest: I...

Udinese – Between new arrivals and possible farewells...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy