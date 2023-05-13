Slalomářka Fišerová was nominated for the canoe and kayak representation

Just like last season, Fišerová will start on both boats that she is dedicated to. In addition to the canoe, which brought her a number of medals from top world events, this time she also did extremely well on the domestic scene in the kayak. In Troja, she followed up on two wins from the opening nomination weekend in Trnávka.

In the canoe, she took third and first place from Trnávka, and now she has added another victory. That was already enough for her. “I never dreamed that I would have both categories for sure in the national team after the third nomination race. When I went to the nominations, I didn’t feel very well. I told myself that we will see each other. You can see that it affects me a little bit of stress, it’s much better. I get more into the racing sphere and I can race better than in those preparatory races,” she said in a recording for the media. Even before Sunday’s race, it is certain that Tereza Kneblová and Gabriela Satková will join her in the canoe team.

The kayakers race was won by world champion Přindiš ahead of Olympic champion and reigning European champion Prskavec. However, the fourth Krejčí could also be very happy today. After two “tens” for the wins in Trnávka, he added nine more points to the nomination and can no longer be overtaken.

A successful competitor from the youth categories, who was the world champion under 23 the year before and last year defended the European title in this category, made it to the national team for the first time. “It’s completely unreal. I was hoping for it before the season, I wanted to get to the senior team. That it was possible right from the first three races is amazing. I’m excited and I’m looking forward to the whole season,” he rejoiced. See also The one who stood in for Olayinka. Goal, assist, win. Important to me, Schranz said

The best result in a short career among canoeists was achieved by star kayaker Prskavec. Today he left the complete domestic competition behind him and with the victory he kept himself in the game for the national team and in the boat that he has been working on for about a year and a half. “I beat our best singles players, which seems completely unreal to me. I started recently, I’d say they even made fun of me, and now I’m playing even games with them,” he said.

He was pleased with how he reacted to a small mistake in the final run. “I was able to change the concept of riding even on that single, take the risk of going over there at the last river and drove it back. I can do it in a kayak and I can work with that pace, while I couldn’t do it much on the single,” he said.

In the tangled nomination battles of canoeists, he is in third place ahead of Olympic silver medalist Lukáš Rohan, who finished seventh today. Václav Chaloupka has the best starting position, followed by young Martin Kratochvíl. It will be decided on Sunday.