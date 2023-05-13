Is removing carbohydrates from a daily diet really the right choice? Many are wrong, the study speaks for itself

Carbohydrates have always been considered a great enemy of fitness, but in reality they are one of our main sources of energy.

Navigating the world of nutrition is no easy task. The media bombard us with always new and updated news on the latest food trends. If many of them, however, are supported by new ones scientific evidenceothers are just the result of fads and current trends. In short, it almost seems that what is good for us today could be our worst enemy tomorrow.

The question of eliminating carbohydrates from the daily diet is the subject of constant debate among experts. Although, however, there is not a unanimous consensus on the issue, some general information can be taken into consideration to better understand the topic.

Carbohydrates are one of main sources of energy for the human body and can be found in foods such as cereals, breads, pastas, rice, fruits, vegetables and added sugars. They supply glucose, which is used as fuel by cells to carry out their functions. However, it’s important to note that not all carbohydrates are created equal. There are simple carbohydratessuch as those found in added sugars, e complex carbohydrates, such as those found in whole grains and fruits. Complex carbohydrates are generally healthier because they contain fiber, vitamins and minerals. Here, but what would happen if we eliminated both from a diet? Many believe it is the right choice, but is it really so?

Are you sure you want to remove carbohydrates from your diet? Here are the possible consequences

There are several diets that promote a reduction or complete elimination of carbohydrates, such as ketogenic diet o to dieta low-carb. These diets may have benefits for some people, such as those suffering from obesity or type 2 diabetes. Reducing your carbohydrate intake can help control blood sugar levels and promote weight loss. However, these considerations do not apply to everyone.

According to a study published in the journal Lancet Public Health, it would seem that completely eliminating carbohydrates from your diet could lead to a deficiency of essential nutrients unless you have proper dietary planning or professional support. Some people might experience tiredness, mental fog or others side effects following a drastic reduction in carbohydrates.

In general, what almost all nutritionists say is that it is not necessary to completely eliminate carbohydrates or other essential nutrients for our body, but rather reduce their quantities. Also, carbohydrates are made up mostly of water, so by eliminating them, you’re primarily losing fluid, not fat. To lose weight correctly, it is essential to have patience, perseverance and take all the macro and micro nutrients in adequate proportions (carbohydrates, proteins and fats; vitamins and minerals).

The decision to eliminate or reduce carbohydrates from your diet should be made based on your individual needs, your health status and your personal preferences. It is always recommended consult a professional health professionals, such as a dietitian or nutritionist, who can assess your specific situation and provide you with an appropriate meal plan for your needs.