Home » Slavia will be at home in Košice, Viktorka will score more goals, experts suspect
Sports

Slavia will be at home in Košice, Viktorka will score more goals, experts suspect

by admin

Cup rematches should confirm progress. The footballers of Slavia and Pilsen played the first matches of their preliminary rounds as they imagined. Slavia managed a tricky fight with Dnipro-1 and created a comfortable three-goal lead. The rematch will take place in Košice, where the Ukrainian vice-champion is in asylum, so a large participation of Slavist fans is expected. At home, the Victorians even scored four goals against the Maltese Gzira United and could travel to the island in the Mediterranean Sea with peace of mind.

See also  Sad news! Adolf Scherer, soccer world vice-champion from Chile in 1962, has died

You may also like

Canelo Álvarez Showcases Fluent English Skills at Press...

Naples, Garcia: ‘You can always improve. Osimhen is...

Mothers on the Field: Female Footballers Balance Parenting...

Austria’s flag football teams reach for European Championship...

Yuli Gurriel: From Astros Star to Marlins Contributor

KONAMI renews the partnership with Barcelona

England Defeats Australia 3-1 to Secure Spot in...

Puerto Rican Men’s Basketball Team Suffers Third Consecutive...

Kiev, our pilots will not have F-16s this...

Zhang Jun Re-Elected as Chairman of the Chinese...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy