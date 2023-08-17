Slavia will be at home in Košice, Viktorka will score more goals, experts suspect

Cup rematches should confirm progress. The footballers of Slavia and Pilsen played the first matches of their preliminary rounds as they imagined. Slavia managed a tricky fight with Dnipro-1 and created a comfortable three-goal lead. The rematch will take place in Košice, where the Ukrainian vice-champion is in asylum, so a large participation of Slavist fans is expected. At home, the Victorians even scored four goals against the Maltese Gzira United and could travel to the island in the Mediterranean Sea with peace of mind.

