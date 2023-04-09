Status: 04/10/2023 00:00

Bad setback for SV Sandhausen in the relegation battle of the 2nd Bundesliga: There were no points against SpVgg Greuther Fürth. Responsible: a deep sleep at the beginning of the game. In the end it was 0:2 (0:2). Sandhausen remains bottom of the table, Fürth created another cushion in the relegation zone.

There was a lot at stake for bottom-placed SV Sandhausen – given that they were five points down on third-last place before the game, the team was almost doomed to win in order not to lose sight of the saving bank.

27th matchday

However, the good intentions of the SVS were torpedoed after only nine minutes – in the truest sense of the word. Guest player Branimir Hrgota volleyed a ball that had bounced off 18 meters in front of the Sandhäuser goal and sent the ball crashing into the net from a distance – 0:1.

Early deficit hits Sandhausen hard

A slap in the face for the hosts, who then apparently couldn’t control their nerves at all. Uncertainty about possession of the ball gave the guests the upper hand again and again, and the proportion of the game shifted almost completely to the Fürth side.

And it got even worse for Sandhausen in the 26th minute: Hrgota was not properly attacked in midfield and used the space to make a fine pass in depth. Ragnar Ache started there, got the ball in his foot and gave SVS keeper Patrick Drewes no chance with a low shot into the left corner – it was 0:2.

SVS: Double change after a good 30 minutes

After Drewes had to risk life and limb to prevent the 0:3, Tomas Oral reacted. The SVS coach made two changes after a good half hour and brought on Joseph Ganda and Christian Kinsombi. The very weak Kerim Calhanoglu and Chima Okoroji had to leave the field with their heads down.

The SVS was actually able to stabilize a bit, but it took until the 53rd minute before the first chance to score arose. Arne Sicker put the ball through to Ganda after a short solo and the offensive man actually sank the ball into the Fürth net. However: The shooter had clearly been offside.

Kinsombi misses a great opportunity, Oral sees red

In the 66th minute, Kinsombi should have cut back, but from a distance of six meters he slammed the ball well over the crossbar while lying on his back – the next defeat for the SVS was certain. To make matters worse, Coach Oral also received red in the final phase for complaining and had to go to the stands.

“ I don’t need to comment much on that. I allowed myself to be misled into an action that is not okay. The red card is absolutely justified t,” Oral said after the game about his dismissal.

“ Overall it was a deserved win, we just defended it well “, summed up Fürth’s coach Alexander Zorniger.

Fürth welcomes Jahn Regensburg

At the start of the 28th matchday, SpVgg Greuther Fürth is challenged against SSV Jahn Regensburg on Friday (April 14th, 2023) from 6.30 p.m. Sandhausen is a guest at FC Magdeburg a day later (1 p.m.).