Slovak Skriniar joins PSG from Inter

Paris St. Germain have secured the services of Milan Skriniar. The Slovakian national player was brought in by Champions League finalists Inter Milan and signed a five-year contract with the French champions that runs until the end of June 2028, as the capital club announced on Thursday.

The 28-year-old had played for Milan since 2017, after the end of his contract he was able to move on a free transfer. Skriniar, who has 60 caps under his belt, is set to replace Spaniard Sergio Ramos, who left PSG after two seasons. Paris also want to sign Lucas Hernandez from Bayern Munich.

🆕✍️ Paris Saint-Germain are delighted to announce the signing of Milan Škriniar for the next five seasons. The Slovak defender agrees with the Club until June 30, 2028.#WelcomeŠkriniar — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) July 6, 2023

“I’m delighted to be part of this wonderful club,” Skriniar said in a club statement. “PSG are one of the best clubs in the world, with world-class players and fantastic fans.” Skriniar should have left in the winter, but according to media reports the Italians turned down an offer of more than 50 million euros.

