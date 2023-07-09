Home » Slovenia defeats the Netherlands and maintains France’s chances in the League of Nations
Slovenia defeats the Netherlands and maintains France’s chances in the League of Nations

After its defeat against the United States on the night of Saturday at Sunday French time, the France team no longer had its destiny in hand in the League of Nations and had to hope for a defeat by the Netherlands to keep a chance of winning. qualify for the Final 8. And the Dutch lost in three sets against Slovenia (25-20, 32-30, 25-22) on Sunday morning.

To win the last ticket for the quarter-finals, the Blues will have to win against Germany, whatever the score, on the night of Sunday to Monday (2 a.m. in France) in Anaheim (United States) .

Andrea Giani’s men would then pass the Netherlands, in ninth position with 5 wins, and Serbia, currently eighth with 6 wins (the first criterion to decide between the teams) but only 16 points (the second criterion).

