Original title: First day of British Open Snooker: Yan Bingtao and Zhao Xintong advance to the main match

Chinanews.com, September 27th. On the 26th local time, the 2022 British Open Snooker opened. On the first match day, the postponed 16 qualifying matches started as scheduled. On the same day, a total of 6 Chinese players appeared, Yan Bingtao and Zhao Xintong respectively advanced to the main competition.

In a Chinese derby, No. 5 seed Zhao Xintong defeated Browning with a big score of 4:1, and No. 14 seed Yan Bingtao defeated England’s Oliver Brown with a big score of 4:2, both successfully advanced to the main match. Teenager Wu Yize lost 1:4 to No. 15 seed Anthony McGill, while Lei Peifan was swept by No. 12 seed Stuart Bingham 0:4. Si Jiahui also lost 1:4 to No. 2 seed Judd Trump.

In addition, the top seed and the current world number one Ronnie O’Sullivan lost 1:4 to Swiss player Alexander Usenbach, the biggest upset on the first day. Sean Murphy, Luca Bretcher and Hussein Wafi also all missed the race.