Home Sports Snooker British Open Day 1: Yan Bingtao and Zhao Xintong advance to the main event – Sports – CGTN
Sports

Snooker British Open Day 1: Yan Bingtao and Zhao Xintong advance to the main event – Sports – CGTN

by admin
Snooker British Open Day 1: Yan Bingtao and Zhao Xintong advance to the main event – Sports – CGTN

Original title: First day of British Open Snooker: Yan Bingtao and Zhao Xintong advance to the main match

Chinanews.com, September 27th. On the 26th local time, the 2022 British Open Snooker opened. On the first match day, the postponed 16 qualifying matches started as scheduled. On the same day, a total of 6 Chinese players appeared, Yan Bingtao and Zhao Xintong respectively advanced to the main competition.

In a Chinese derby, No. 5 seed Zhao Xintong defeated Browning with a big score of 4:1, and No. 14 seed Yan Bingtao defeated England’s Oliver Brown with a big score of 4:2, both successfully advanced to the main match. Teenager Wu Yize lost 1:4 to No. 15 seed Anthony McGill, while Lei Peifan was swept by No. 12 seed Stuart Bingham 0:4. Si Jiahui also lost 1:4 to No. 2 seed Judd Trump.

In addition, the top seed and the current world number one Ronnie O’Sullivan lost 1:4 to Swiss player Alexander Usenbach, the biggest upset on the first day. Sean Murphy, Luca Bretcher and Hussein Wafi also all missed the race.

See also  Photo: U.S. Open Khachanov 5 sets to advance to the top 4 | Open | United States | Tennis

You may also like

Milan, so Pobega makes Kessie forget. And he...

Inter, Zhang on the attack: he puts over...

Festival Sport, what numbers! In 50 thousand at...

Milan clinging to Giroud. But we need a...

Brazil-Tunisia 5-1: banana launched towards Richarlison

Nations League, Final Four: Spain beat Portugal and...

Messi, Giroud, Modric and more: here are the...

Norway-Serbia: Vlahovic-goal su assist di Kostic

Bagnaia falls on the last lap Quartararo reaches...

Insigne reacts to the evaluation on FIFA 23:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy