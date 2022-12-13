Snooker player Yan Bingtao banned for match-fixing 2022-12-13 10:35:32.0 Source: Xinhuanet

Author: Zhang Wei

The World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association issued a statement on the 12th stating that Chinese snooker player Yan Bingtao was suspended for allegedly manipulating the game, while Liang Wenbo and other six people had previously been suspended for the same reason.

The statement said: “The chairman of the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association Ferguson has decided to ban Yan Bingtao from attending or participating in the World Snooker Tournament with immediate effect.”

The statement stated that this decision was made because some players were suspected of manipulating the results of the game for the purpose of gambling, and the World Taiwan Federation is investigating this. The statement emphasized that the suspension will continue until the conclusion of the investigation, and whether there will be subsequent punishment will also depend on the results of the investigation. Yan Bingtao has the right to appeal the suspension.

On the 9th, the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association announced that Lu Ning, Li Xing, Zhao Jianbo, Bai Langning, and Chang Bingyu were prohibited from attending or participating in the World Snooker Tournament, and confirmed that they had been suspended on October 27. Like Liang Wenbo, these players are suspected of manipulating the results of the game for the purpose of gambling.

The 22-year-old Yan Bingtao is currently ranked 16th in the world. Last year, he qualified for the Masters for the first time in the world‘s top 16 and won the championship in one fell swoop.