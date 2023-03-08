In the midst of the spring breeze, the curtain of the two sessions of the country in 2023 will open. In the past six years since the establishment of the “Representative Channel”, more than 100 representatives have stepped onto the channel to speak their hearts and show their demeanor. On March 5, six deputies to the National People’s Congress from different industries shared their struggle stories and development achievements around them on the “Representative Channel”.

The reporter noticed that there are women’s football head coaches who led the Chinese women’s football team to regain the Asian Cup championship, chief engineers who built a “big power” to polish China‘s machinery brands, and the first batch of female aircraft carrier crew members who experienced the leapfrog development of Chinese aircraft carriers… …As the dream chasers of the new era, the representatives will write their duties to the land of the motherland.

Dare to venture, dare to do good deeds, the signboard of “Made in China” is getting brighter and brighter, and good news of “the most important weapon of the country” is also coming frequently. From the Qatar World Cup venues, to the world‘s largest single oil refinery in Dangote, to the popular movie “The Wandering Earth 2” during the Spring Festival, more and more domestic equipment has appeared.

“Science and technology innovation is to abandon illusions and embark on a road of self-improvement, and a big country is to be brave in taking responsibility and standing up to the sky.” Shan Zenghai, chief engineer of XCMG Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., said when talking about technological innovation.

Zhu Yuemeng, a member of the Liaoning ship, my country’s first aircraft carrier navy, who braved the wind and waves and grew together with the Liaoning ship, shared her feelings, “We have personally experienced the extraordinary journey of the Chinese aircraft carrier’s leapfrog development and advancement into the deep blue, and we have also witnessed the struggle of the people’s army to strengthen the army. , Toward first-class sonorous steps” “We also welcome more young friends to join us, join us in the aircraft carrier business, and sail with me to farther seas and deeper blues. Together, we will stride across the stars and seas and pursue our dreams thousands of miles into the sea and sky.” These words reflect their determination and confidence to continue to carry out important tasks for the nation and for a great country.

Green waters and lush mountains are not only golden mountains and silver mountains, but also the backing of people’s happiness. Wang Yucheng, secretary of the village party branch from Yucun, Anji County, Zhejiang Province, has witnessed such a transformation in his hometown. Over the past 18 years, Yu Village has followed the concept of “lucid waters and green mountains are golden mountains and silver mountains”, unswervingly changing from relying on mountains and eating mountains to nourishing mountains and rich mountains. In today’s Yucun, the village is strong, the people are rich, Jingmei, and Renhe. In 2022, the collective economy of the village will reach 13.05 million yuan, and the per capita income of villagers will reach 64,863 yuan, creating the “Yucun experience” of rural governance in the new era. A drop of water reflects the brilliance of the sun. Behind Yucun is a booming China.

The concept of ecological civilization is deeply rooted in the hearts of the people, and the protection of the ecological environment has long become the consensus of the whole people. “In the past 30 years, the number of giant pandas in the Chengdu Giant Panda Base has expanded from 18 in 1994 to 237 now, an increase of 12 times.” Hou Rong, deputy director and researcher of the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding During this period, relevant proposals for the revision of the Wildlife Protection Law and the Animal Epidemic Prevention Law were submitted and received varying degrees of acceptance.

A strong agricultural country stems from the tireless exploration of scientific and technological workers. In order to ensure the supply of green and safe agricultural products, for 30 years, Zhang Keqin, a professor at Yunnan University and academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and his team have traveled all over the mountains and rivers of Yunnan to build a microbial resource bank for nematode control.

A sports power comes from the sportsmanship of being brave and never giving up. Behind the brilliant achievements of the Chinese women’s football team “Clanging Roses”, Shui Qingxia, the head coach of the Chinese National Women’s Football Team, said “the spirit of women’s football has always been there, and the clanging roses will never give up” is moving.

From the people, to the people. The representatives came from the front line, took root in the grassroots, and wrote touching stories about China. On the “Representative Channel”, every heart-warming and inspiring story reflects the vitality of the people’s democracy in the whole process of China, and witnesses the continuous realization of the people’s yearning for a better life.