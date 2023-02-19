Original title: Snooker Welsh Open exploded, Tian Pengfei zero-blocked O’Sullivan

On February 18, Beijing time, the quarter-finals of the 2023 Snooker Welsh Open (9 rounds of 5 wins) ended, and the 3 Chinese players who entered the top 8 had 2 wins and 1 loss. Among them, Tian Pengfei, who is ranked 49th in the world, has zero seals against “Rocket” O’Sullivan, who ranks first in the world, breaking another big upset in this event. In addition, the “post-00” teenager Pang Junxu also narrowly defeated Joe O’Connor 5:4 to advance to the semi-finals. This is the first time these two Chinese players have advanced to the semi-finals of the ranking competition in their careers.

Tian Pengfei swept O’Sullivan 5:0

Although in the 1/16 finals and 1/8 finals, Tian Pengfei beat two top 16 players, Ali Carter and Higgins, but facing O’Sullivan, who is firmly at the top of the world rankings, Tian Pengfei is not optimistic. In the last three encounters between the two, O’Sullivan was the winning side.

Tian Pengfei (right)

But this time they met again, the situation on the field was completely reversed. O’Sullivan, who has replaced the tip of the club, seems to have also replaced his previous good feel, and the level of competition has been greatly reduced. Tian Pengfei maintained the good state of the first two rounds of consecutive upsets, scored 66, 51, 82 and 73 points in a single stroke in the game, and finally scored 5:0 and advanced to the top 4, refreshing the best ranking game of his career score. O’Sullivan, who lost this game, was determined to miss the Players Championship in which TOP16 players participated in a single season.

“Beating O’Sullivan is my dream. This is the most important victory in my career.” Tian Pengfei was very excited after the victory. It’s an unbelievable feeling to be a legendary player, I try my best every game, and my friends and family in China are watching this game.”

Regarding O’Sullivan’s performance, Tian Pengfei believes that he did not perform at his best level, “I know O’Sullivan has been struggling with skin problems this week. I understand that it is very difficult for players to adapt, but this is what happens sometimes. Case.”

O’Sullivan praised Tian Pengfei’s performance, “He played very well and won the game as a matter of course. I have no excuses. You have to accept it all. I tried my best, but every mistake I made was punished by him.” punished.”

Pang Junxu beats O’Connor

In addition to Tian Pengfei, Pang Junxu, the 51st-ranked “post-00” teenager in the world, also made a breakthrough. Facing the 39th-ranked England star Joe O’Connor in the world, Pang Junxu has been taking the initiative in the first 6 rounds, leading by 2:0, 3:1, and 4:2 respectively. But O’Connor scored consecutively in the next two rounds, chasing the score to a 4:4 tie. In the 9th inning, Pang Junxu seized the last chance and beat his opponent with 124 points in a single stroke. He advanced to the top 4 of the ranking competition for the first time in his career.

Pang Junxu

Regrettably, Yuan Sijun, another Chinese “post-00” teenager, was defeated by 0:5 when he challenged Sean Murphy, who was ranked 11th in the world, and stopped in the top 8. In the other 1/4 finals, the British veteran Milkins defeated the world No. 3 Mark Allen 5:1, making this Welsh Open top 4 without a world top 10 player. Murphy Be the only TOP16 player.

In the semi-finals, Tian Pengfei will face Milkins, who eliminated Allen 5:1; Pang Junxu will face Sean Murphy. Whether the two Chinese players can meet in the finals has become the biggest suspense and highlight of the semi-finals.

