news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, APRIL 10 – “How much do I want to win the Champions League? A lot…”. Pep Guardiola once again admits that winning the top European trophy is the missing piece at Manchester City. “It’s an honor to be here against an elite club like Bayern Munich – said the Catalan coach, on the eve of the first leg of the quarter-finals – and nothing can be taken for granted. The question about the Champions League comes every single season. I get that, and we try every single season.



My dream is to relive those sensations, but the opponents we meet are also strong..” Guardiola also spoke of the precedents against Tuchel, the new Bayern coach, responding to those who reminded him that his City lost the final against the trained Chelsea from the German, in 2021. “It happened, but I don’t look to the past: I forget both the defeats and the victories. It’s part of the game”. (ANSA).

