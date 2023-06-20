Soccer: U21 team goes undefeated in European Championship qualifiers

football

It wasn’t enough for a win, but Austria’s U21 national team can start the European Championship qualifiers in autumn with confidence. On Tuesday, Werner Gregoritsch’s team drew 1-1 with Slovakia in Poprad and are now going into action without losing in eight games (four wins and four draws).



Tomas Rigo gave the Slovaks the lead in injury time in the first half, Matthias Braunöder rewarded ÖFB’s efforts in the end with an equalizer (83′).

In an open game four days after the 3-1 win against Iceland Austria found chances before the break, the best, a volley from Christoph Lang, was the prey of the well-reacting Slovakian goalkeeper Michal Kukucka (16′).

Austria’s jokers equalize

The hosts also became dangerous once or twice, and then the bell rang in added time in the first half. While defensive man and captain Pascal Estrada was treated on the sidelines, the Slovaks leveraged the ÖFB defense with three quick passes and Rigo shot in from a few meters (45+1).

The Austrians, who have changed quite a bit compared to the games in March, switched from a back four to a back three during the break, and in addition to Braunöder, Yusuf Demir was an additional offensive force.

While Slovakia, who are hosting the European Championship in 2025, missed two top chances to make it 2-0 (68th, 72nd), the guests, who were pushing for an equalizer, were able to write a few minutes before the final whistle. After a pass from “Joker” Manuel Polster and a nice run down, Braunöder completed the co-production of two Austria-Vienna actors with a shot into the far corner from an angle.

European Championship qualification begins for Austria in Cyprus

From September, Austria will face France, Slovenia, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Cyprus in the European Championship qualifiers. The nine group winners and three best runners-up qualify directly for the finals in summer 2025 in Slovakia. The other six runners-up will play the last three tickets in the play-offs in November 2024.

Austria will start on September 7, 2023 in Cyprus, followed by the home game against Bosnia-Herzegovina on September 12.

