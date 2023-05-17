Sonia Bompastor (OL): “Kang? His speech and his vision are very clear”

“In the current context, with the change of ownership, how can we focus on this decisive match?
There are a lot of things going on at the club but for us it is already no longer new, even if it is recent. We remain focused on the athlete, we are focused on performance. There, we have to play the final of the Championship, against a revanchist team who will want to beat us… We have a title to go for.
The players do not scatter?
Overall I am satisfied, of course, even if around the final of the Coupe de France there was a lot of emotion with the presence of Jean-Michel Aulas and a completely logical affective aspect. But the girls are competitors, they want to end the season in the best possible way, to win a second title. By going to win the Cup, it allows us to prepare for this D1 match in a more serene way, with confidence. We want to take the lead while offering play.
“She (Michele Kang) wants to be part of the continuity because she is very respectful of what has been done, but by giving OL the means to continue to compete with English teams and FC Barcelona”
The PSG Ultras will not be there, is it an advantage or a disappointment?
It should rather be seen as a disappointment. A match at the Parc des Princes like that … Last year, in the Champions League, it was exceptional in terms of atmosphere. For women’s football, we would have liked to have a Park as full as possible.
What did you think of the first official speech by Michele Kang, the new boss?
His speech and his vision are very clear. She knows exactly where she wants to go, and how. That’s very good news. She wants to be part of the continuity because she is very respectful of what has been done, but by giving OL the means to continue to compete with the English teams and FC Barcelona. So that reassures us a lot, we want to remain the best team in the world. »