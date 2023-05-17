Sonia Bompastor (OL): “Kang? His speech and his vision are very clear”

What did you think of the first official speech by Michele Kang, the new boss?

His speech and his vision are very clear. She knows exactly where she wants to go, and how. That’s very good news. She wants to be part of the continuity because she is very respectful of what has been done, but by giving OL the means to continue to compete with the English teams and FC Barcelona. So that reassures us a lot, we want to remain the best team in the world. »