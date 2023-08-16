Spalletti-De Laurentiis political case, the center-right with Quagliariello supports the president of Napoli-breaking latest news

by the Sports Editor

On the controversy of the next coach of the national team, Quagliariello (Forza Italia): «It looks like the Soviet Union, a contract between private individuals must be respected». Marcheschi (Brothers of Italy): «Let’s not start a tug of war in court»

Luckily the Chambers are closed for holidays. If not, you know how the debate would have heated up even more. After all, with a Parliament that can boast 14 active supporter clubs, the controversy between Luciano Spalletti who dreams of the national coaching bench and the president of Napoli Aurelio De Laurentiis who demands from him first the payment of the clause (whose value at the moment fluctuates between 3 million and 250 thousand euros and 2 million and 650 thousand euros) in respect of the contract he signed before leaving Naples (after winning the Scudetto, but by now it’s a detail) he could only end up (also) in politics. Without worrying more about the FIGC who finds himself in the middle and has to manage the coach who will lead one of the best known symbols of Italy in the world, namely our national football team. A national team that seems to care more about the center-right government, given that, at the moment, the center-left is silent.

The former senator and former minister Gaetano Quagliariello (Forza Italia), president of the “Naples club Parlamento” and author (without any irony) of a wonderful book on Naples and the support for the same «Sorry dad but I support Naples». Napoli – explains Quagliariello on the microphones of Radio Punto Nuovo – has not declared any war on the FIGC, our country does not make us a good impression in attacking De Laurentiis and his position. Spalletti was granted a year’s rest in compliance with one condition, that of paying a penalty in the event of a team having to be coached. De Laurentiis met the coach’s wishes, doing very well. Now there’s no reason in the world why this clause shouldn’t be respected by anyone interested in Spalletti, be it a club or the national team.” He then adds: «This situation almost resembles the old Soviet Union, where the State intervenes and tries to override a rule freely included in a private contract. In football, respect for the rule of law and contracts must be restored. They are not things written in the sand, but very clear clauses. It’s right to be grateful to Spalletti, but we cannot expect to ignore what was agreed in black and white. At the very least, you can make an appeal to the president of Napoli, asking him please, without expecting anything. The Northern press, on the other hand, claims it by right. Does Napoli risk some revenge from the FIGC? We have never been treated excessively well… This gray area where everything is possible and everything can be expected has always benefited other realities and hurt Naples. De Laurentiis is right to keep the point, then with the right tones the matter can be resolved in the right way”.

Then there are those who place the Spalletti-De Laurentiis dispute in the broader problem of the decline of Italian football. Senator Paolo Marcheschi, head of the Fratelli d’Italia sports department, specified this: «While respecting the autonomy of the Federation and of football in Italy, politics cannot stand by and watch but has the duty to protect an important sector both in terms of both economic and social. Especially at a time when a hostile and “aggressive” operation against Italian football is underway, in particular carried out by emerging leagues such as the Arab one”. To then add: «It is a question of an overall framework of limitations that must be remedied and clearly this must be done in full harmony with the clubs. On the other hand, supporting a logic of challenge, in this specific case hiring the former Napoli coach on whom a penalty is pending, risks inaugurating the imminent Serie A championship amid controversy and the courts”.

Finally there are those like Salvatore Caiata deputy of FDI who take it out on the FIGC: «Mancini’s resignation has created havoc within the FIGC, where the only one who seems not to notice it is precisely the president Gravina». For Caiata (former president of Potenza football) we need to change: «The failure to qualify for the World Cup, the collapse of television rights, the promised reforms that never arrived, the rankings of the championships now written more in courtrooms (sports and otherwise) and not on football fields together with a by now arbitrary and personal use of rules and regulations make the situation of Italian football serious and hopefully no longer Gravina». We didn’t miss the joke, after all, as Marx said, history, even football history, always repeats itself twice, the first as a tragedy, the second as a farce.

