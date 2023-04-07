Home Sports Spalletti: ‘The climate with the fans doesn’t help us’ – Football
Spalletti: 'The climate with the fans doesn't help us'

Spalletti: 'The climate with the fans doesn't help us'
“The climate that has emerged certainly doesn’t help us. How much it weighs or not I don’t know how to quantify but we must be willing to do anything, even corroding ourselves, to reach this goal. We can’t live without fans but those who want to make a mess must stay at home”. Luciano Spalletti has clear ideas on the climate around Naples after the protests by a minority of fans of the curves recorded during the match against Milan.

Victor Osimhen will not be on the field tomorrow against Lecce but there is a good chance that he will be able to return for the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals, scheduled for next Wednesday at San Siro. Luciano Spalletti confirmed it in the press conference to present tomorrow’s match. ”For Osimhen – said the coach – there are no possibilities tomorrow. Already with the programming that has been done, it has been said to think about next week. And from a planning point of view there are many possibilities to see him on the field next Wednesday. But we have to wait for next week’s practical development”.

