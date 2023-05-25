Spanish midfielder Iniesta will leave Vissel Kobe in July

According to the media, Iniesta decided to leave due to a small workload. “But I still want to play football. I feel that I still have what it takes. One chapter ends and we’ll see what happens. I want to end my career on the field and I hope I can do it,” said the 39-year-old midfielder.

Iniesta arrived in Kobe in 2018. Prior to that, he spent sixteen years at Barcelona, ​​with whom he won thirty trophies, including nine titles and four Champions League triumphs.