Spanish midfielder Iniesta will leave Vissel Kobe in July

According to the media, Iniesta decided to leave due to a small workload. “But I still want to play football. I feel that I still have what it takes. One chapter ends and we’ll see what happens. I want to end my career on the field and I hope I can do it,” said the 39-year-old midfielder.
Iniesta arrived in Kobe in 2018. Prior to that, he spent sixteen years at Barcelona, with whom he won thirty trophies, including nine titles and four Champions League triumphs.
He will say goodbye to Vissel in the middle of the season, so far he has played 133 games for Kobe and scored 26 goals. He won the Japan Cup with the club and helped it to its first participation in the Asian Champions League.