(ANSA) – TRIESTE, FEBRUARY 26 – “We managed to put a difficult team in difficulty, obtaining an excellent point, we reacted well even when we fell behind: after two training sessions I couldn’t ask for more. Our mentality must always be to try to win, as evidenced by the move to swap Agudelo for Maldini. It was a good debut and I also thank the many fans who followed us away in these delicate moments.” To say it is Leonardo Semplici, in a press conference, after the 2-2 draw at the Dacia Arena.



"In attack we don't only have Nzola – he added – who in any case guarantees us a certain offensive potential. We can also count on Maldini, Shomurodov and Agudelo, whose surprises me he hasn't scored or assists yet. He has the potential for other and much better stats. Gyasi? He's able to adapt to different roles and has grown a lot since I knew him as a young man."


