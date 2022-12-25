Home Sports Sport, all the measures of the budget law
Sport, all the measures of the budget law

There are not the two most (ambitious) measures expected in particular by the world of football: the right to bet, i.e. a percentage to the advantage of the organizer of the sporting event in which one plays, and the end of the ban on sponsorships and advertising for betting companies. They will be part of the sports package, an ad hoc provision for the world of sport, which Minister Abodi would like to launch in January. When the possibility of increasing the duration of contracts for TV rights from 3 to 5 years (but without extending existing agreements) will also become law. The provision is in fact found in the text of the “Aiuti quater” decree which will be approved at the beginning of 2023. As for the reform of sports work, the milleproroghe decree provides for the postponement of its entry into force from 1 January to 1 July 2023. One year in addition, however, for the abolition of the sporting restriction: this will be discussed on 1 July 2024. It is probable that there may also be some marginal legislative changes given that Abodi, since his appointment, has always said that the principles of that intervention “do not touch”. The hope is that funds can be found for sports clubs capable of protecting the breakthrough of the law which will finally bring some protection to a world, that of sports collaborators, which until Covid was a kind of ghost territory

December 24, 2022 (change December 24, 2022 | 1:07 pm)

