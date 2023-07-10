Sports and Dancing Bring Joy and Unity to Liuyangzhuang Village

Sports Bring Excitement to Liuyangzhuang Village: Dancing and Basketball Unite the Community

Liuyangzhuang Village in Yucheng County, Henan Province, has become a hub of activity and excitement, thanks to the love for sports among its villagers. Whether it’s dancing in the cultural square or playing basketball on the court, the residents of Liuyangzhuang Village are constantly embracing sports as a means of entertainment and exercise.

Led by Liu Jie, a 34-year-old villager, the square dance team of Liuyangzhuang Village has become immensely popular. “People in our village like to dance in squares! Usually, more than 100 people come to dance every night,” Liu Jie proudly shared. This fervor for dance and physical activity is not only enjoyable but also a way to unwind after a hard day’s work.

Liuyangzhuang Village is renowned for its large-scale fruit tree plantation, with over 10,000 mu of land dedicated to cultivating various types of fruits. During the harvest season, which falls in June and July, the villagers work tirelessly to pick peaches. However, despite the demanding nature of their agricultural work, the villagers still find time to engage in sports activities. Liu Jie stated, “Harvesting peaches during the day is very hard, and dancing at night allows everyone to relax and be happy.”

Liu Jie shared the essence of their square dance routine, saying, “When there are few people, we practice new dances, but when there are many, we pick dances that everyone loves and knows.” She showcased her extensive playlist on her mobile phone, which included over 200 songs categorized into different folders.

The prosperity of Liuyangzhuang Village extends beyond its agricultural endeavors. Liu Jie revealed that she and her family earn a substantial income of around 7,000 to 8,000 yuan per mu from their 8 mu of land. In addition, her husband works as a truck driver and makes over 100,000 yuan annually. With such financial stability and an emphasis on physical fitness, the villagers have incorporated post-dinner exercise into their routines.

The cultural square of Liuyangzhuang Village is a hub of sporting activities. A basketball court, well-maintained and brightly lit, attracts both young people from within the village and visitors from nearby villages. The skill and passion displayed by the players on the court draw applause from the onlookers. Jia Shuhan, one of the village’s aspiring basketball players, shared, “Not only the youth but also villagers from other villages often come here for a game.”

Recognizing the growing demand for fitness activities among the villagers, Liuyangzhuang Village built a new cultural square covering approximately 5 mu of land in 2019. The square now boasts several sports facilities, including basketball racks and table tennis tables. Yang Yang, a publicity committee member and deputy head of Tianmiao Township Biao, explained, “The living standards in the village have improved, and the villagers’ desire for fitness has increased. Each village in Tianmiao Township now has a cultural square, which has become a popular place for exercise and relaxation.”

Niu Yuwang, the Party Secretary of Liuyangzhuang Village, shared the village’s efforts to promote sports among its residents. He said, “We have provided free sports equipment, such as badminton, basketball, and table tennis, and equipped the square dance team with speakers. This has fostered a strong sports culture within the village. Now, the square comes alive at night as villagers chat, keep fit, and bond with each other.”

As the night sky envelops Liuyangzhuang Village, the brightly lit square continues to draw villagers who come to exercise and socialize. The small mountain village echoes with joyful songs and laughter, creating a vibrant community united by the love of sports.

