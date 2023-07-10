Rising Temperatures Around the World Signal Potential Record-Breaking Highs in 2023

Title: Global Heat Wave Continues: Experts Warn of Record-High Temperatures in Coming Years

Subtitle: Rising temperatures, El Niño conditions, and extreme heat claim lives and threaten cities

Since the start of summer, heatwaves have been sweeping across various parts of the world, leading to soaring temperatures and breaking previous records. Experts have issued warnings that 2023 could potentially be the hottest year on record. The World Meteorological Organization recently reported the formation of El Niño conditions in the tropical Pacific region after a seven-year hiatus, further indicating a rise in global temperatures. With several countries affected, governments are being urged to prepare for climate-related events.

Spain: Extreme heat expected to break records again

Spain has faced a significant heatwave over the past few weeks, with temperatures reaching up to a scorching 44 degrees Celsius. To limit outdoor activities, ten parks in downtown Madrid were closed. Authorities in some areas have implemented a ban on outdoor work during extreme heat. Tragically, a 47-year-old farmer in the province of Seville died from heat stroke while working under the scorching sun. The spring in Spain was the hottest on record and the second driest. The meteorological department predicts that Spain’s extreme high-temperature records could be surpassed this summer.

Mexico: Heatwave claims more than 100 lives

Mexico is also grappling with high temperatures, resulting in over 100 deaths due to extreme heat over the past few weeks. Most of these deaths were caused by heatstroke, primarily in the northern states of Nuevo Leon, Tamaulipas, and Veracruz, where temperatures have exceeded 45 degrees Celsius.

The United States: Severe weather affects 110 million people

Extreme weather conditions have impacted many parts of the United States, affecting approximately 110 million Americans. While the east has faced severe storms and tornadoes, the west and south have experienced scorching heat. On July 1, about 66 million people in the western United States endured temperatures of up to 38 degrees Celsius, with some cities in California and Arizona reaching 43 degrees Celsius. States like Texas and Georgia witnessed temperatures soaring to 46 degrees Celsius, resulting in numerous fatalities. Over 50 million people in the eastern United States are currently under threat from severe weather, including storms and hail.

South Korea: Power outages amid surging electricity demand

South Korea has issued heat warnings in 128 out of 180 regions as temperatures reach 35 degrees Celsius or higher. This surge in electricity consumption has led to large-scale power outages in many places.

Japan: Surge in heatstroke cases during “sauna days”

Japan has also experienced soaring temperatures, with Tokyo witnessing “sauna days.” The Japan Meteorological Association raised the heatstroke alert in Tokyo to the highest level of “dangerous.” The nation has been grappling with high energy costs, leading many low-income families, especially the elderly, to refrain from using air conditioning, subsequently increasing heatstroke cases.

France: Forest fires and groundwater shortage

Two-thirds of France’s groundwater is below normal levels, leading to forest fires in certain regions. The Nordic region is also experiencing rising temperatures, while small-scale wildfires have occurred in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, and Finland. Heatwaves have persisted in several parts of North America, causing droughts and triggering extreme weather events.

Global Concern: Climate adaptation becomes imperative

The Copernicus Climate Change Service recently reported that June 2023 was the hottest June on record, with May being “almost on par” with previous temperature records. Unprecedented temperatures have resulted in droughts, extreme weather events, and fires around the world. The World Meteorological Organization predicts a 90% chance of an El Niño event occurring from July to September, potentially lasting until year-end and reaching at least moderate intensity.

As temperatures continue to rise, experts warn that nations worldwide must be prepared to tackle the challenges associated with climate change. Extreme heat, rising temperatures, and natural disasters demand immediate action to adapt and mitigate the impacts for a sustainable future.

