Original title: Sports World Lianliankan丨Bayern lost 4 consecutive rounds without a victory, Haaland scored a record and Sun Xingmin wore a hat to break the ball shortage

Bayern lost 0-1 to Augsburg, the Bundesliga is without a victory in 4 consecutive rounds

At 21:30 on September 17th, Beijing time (15:30 local time in Germany), the 7th round of the 2022/23 Bundesliga began to compete. Bayern Munich lost 0-1 away to Augsburg, Berisha scored, and Bayern went 87 consecutive games. The Bundesliga scoring record was ended, and the league has not won for 4 consecutive games.

In the 59th minute, Iago received a free kick from the left side of the penalty area to block the ball back to the middle, and Berisha pushed into the net from 10 yards.

Augsburg 1-0, Berisha

Bayern wrote a number of black data. First of all, Bayern failed to score in this game. The team’s record of 87 consecutive Bundesliga goals was ended. The last time they failed to score in the Bundesliga was in February 2020. Secondly, this is the first defeat for Bayern this season. After the loss of this game, Bayern has been without a victory in 4 games in the Bundesliga. After this round of competition, Bayern fell to fourth place, but fortunately they are only 3 points behind Dortmund at the top of the table.

Haaland broke a record in consecutive games, Manchester City beat Wolves 3-0 away

At 19:30 on September 17th, Beijing time (12:30 local time in the UK), the 8th round of the 2022/23 Premier League began. Manchester City defeated Wolves 3-0 away, Grealish, Haaland and Foden advanced successively. The ball, De Bruyne 2 assists.

Only 55 seconds into the opening, De Bruyne made a cross from the right and Greales scored from close range. In the 16th minute, Bernardo passed the ball, and Harland shot into the lower left corner from the edge of the penalty area, 2-0. In the 33rd minute, Wolves central defender Collins volleyed and kicked Greales in the abdomen and was sent off with a red card.

Manchester City 1-0, Greres

Manchester City 2-0, Haaland

Collins kicks Grealesh

In the 69th minute, De Bruyne made a cross from the right, and Foden pushed from the edge of the small penalty area and shot into the back corner, 3-0.

Manchester City 3-0, Foden

Haaland has scored consecutive goals in the last 6 games. Among them, he scored hat-tricks against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest, scored twice against Sevilla and scored one goal against Aston Villa, Borussia Dortmund and Wolves. Haaland scored 11 goals in 6 games. In 9 games in the Champions League and Premier League, he scored 14 goals and assisted 1 time. Haaland also created a statistic,That is he is the first player to score in his first 4 Premier League away games.

Sun Xingmin came off the bench to “wear a hat” to break the ball shortage, Tottenham won 6-2 at home

At 00:30 on September 18th, Beijing time (17:30 on the 17th local time in the UK), the 8th round of the Premier League in the 2022/23 season started. Tottenham beat Leicester City 6-2 at home. Sun Xingmin’s hat-trick broke the season The individual goal drought, Kane, Dier and Bentancur scored.

Kulusevski, Sanchez, Lenglet and Sessegnon alternate. In the 6th minute, Sanchez fouled Justin in the penalty area. Tilemans took the penalty kick and was saved by Lori who moved in advance. Tilemans shot again.

Leicester City 1-0, Tielemans

Tottenham scored 2 goals in a row to overtake. In the 8th minute, Kulusevski made a tactical corner kick and Kane scored from close range, 1-1. In the 21st minute, Perisic took a corner kick and Dell headed into the back corner from the edge of the penalty area, 2-1. Leicester City equalized in the 41st minute, Castagne made a cross from the right, and Madison volleyed into the net from 12 yards, 2-2.

Tottenham 1-1, Kane

Tottenham 2-1, Dell

Leicester City 2-2, Madison

Tottenham scored 4 goals in the second half. In the 47th minute, Bentancur broke into the penalty area after stealing Ndidi and shot into the lower right corner, 3-2. In the 73rd minute, Bentancur passed the ball, and Sun Xingmin broke through to 20 yards and shot into the upper corner, 4-2.

Tottenham 3-2, Bentancur

Tottenham 4-2, Son Heung-min

In the 84th minute, Kane passed the ball, and Sun Xingmin scored a curve ball from 20 yards, 5-2. In the 86th minute, Hoiber counterattacked and passed the ball. Sun Xingmin shot from 12 yards on the left side of the penalty area and was blocked before entering the net, 6-2.

Tottenham 5-2, Son Heung-min

Tottenham 6-2, Son Heung-min

Son Heung-min scored a hat-trick off the bench and scored a game-high 9.3 on the scoring website after the game. Statistics show that Sun Xingmin played 31 minutes in this game, shot 4 times and scored 3 goals.

Barcelona’s 5-game winning streak set the best start in 5 years and reached the top of La Liga for the first time in 2 years

At 22:15 on September 17th, Beijing time (16:15 local time in Spain), the 6th round of La Liga in the 2022/23 season started. Barcelona beat Elche 3-0 at home, Lewandowski scored twice and Depay scored . 5 consecutive victories in the Barcelona league.

Barcelona has scored 15 wins and 4 draws against Elche in the past 19 league games. The last time Elche won against Barcelona was in 1974. In the 46 La Liga matches between the two sides, Barcelona has 26 wins, 12 draws and 8 losses, including 16 wins and 7 draws at home and remains unbeaten. Depay, Casey, De Jong, Garcia and Valde alternated.

In the 14th minute, Berdue, the last man in the defense, was sent off for a tactical foul on Lewandowski. In the 34th minute, Bard made a pass from the left side of the penalty area, and Lewandowski scored from close range. In the 41st minute, Bard passed the ball, and Depay turned around and shot into the net from the edge of the penalty area, 2-0.

Berdue red card

Barcelona 1-0, Lewandowski

Barcelona 2-0, Depay

In the 48th minute, Elche’s defense line made a mistake, and Lewand pushed into the net from the small penalty area, 3-0.

Barcelona 3-0, Lewandowski

Barcelona has won 5 consecutive league games with at least 3 goals, and Xavi has tied the team record set by Guardiola. It is worth mentioning that after this game, Barcelona climbed to the top of the La Liga standings with 6 wins, 5 wins and 1 draw. They scored 18 goals and conceded only 1 goal. The last time Barcelona were at the top of La Liga was on June 16, 2020, and they haven’t led the La Liga table after a round since.

The Lakers officially announced the signing of Schroder, Xiao Hei: I have been misunderstood in the past year

On September 17, Beijing time, the Los Angeles Lakers attacked again in the free agency market. They quickly signed Schroder to a one-year minimum contract of $2.64 million.

According to “Los Angeles Times” reporter Dan Woike, multiple sources familiar with Schroder’s transfer decision said that Schroder’s attitude to represent Germany in the European Championships this summer, as well as his average of more than 21 points and 7 assists per game. , making the Lakers more than willing to bring him back to the team.

Several sources cited Dwight Howard’s 2019-20 Lakers title role as an example of the player’s successful return to help the team, and they hope Schroder will follow suit.

In this year’s European Championships, Schroder performed well, and his professionalism and attitude have also been praised by his teammates. In the European Championships, Schroder averaged 21.6 points (sixth in scoring), 2.4 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1 steal.

“Little Black” Schroder is full of gratitude for being able to return to the Lakers. He also disclosed his mental journey over the past year on social media. Schroeder wrote: “Laker Nation! This past year has been so bad for me, I feel like I’m being misunderstood and no one really knows what’s going on. Now, I’m going back to the biggest organization again. , let’s get everything back on track! I hope the Lakers family can support me every day, and I’ll give my best every day to play. It’s an honor to play for the Lakers and I can’t wait to get started!”

Lakers fans are no strangers to Schroder. During the 2020-21 season, Schroder played for the Lakers. That season, he averaged 15.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 44 percent from the field and 34 percent from three. Although Schroeder’s performance fluctuated greatly, it is rare for him to hand over such a statistic in Zhan Mei’s two superstars.

However, Schroder eventually broke up with the Lakers because of the contract renewal issue. According to media reports at the time, the Lakers once offered Schroder a four-year, $84 million contract extension, which was rejected by him. However, Schroeder has always denied receiving the offer, which is a big reason why he thinks he’s been misunderstood.

News in one sentence>>>

●It was revealed that Tong Lei, Shan Huanhuan, Lin Liangming, and Wu Wei, four players who played for China Super League Lianren Club, were suspended from training. The reason may be related to the issue of contract renewal.

●Hu Mingxuan’s 2-year B-type contract has renewed the Guangdong Men’s Basketball Team, and the entire team has been registered.

●The coach revealed that Federer’s decision to retire was emotional: a knee injury prompted him to make up his mind.

●Bundesliga focus, DortmundWith Moukoko’s goal1-0 victory over Schalke 04, and temporarily top the standings.

●On September 18, Beijing time, EuroBasket officially announced that the 2025 Men’s Basketball European Championship will be jointly hosted by Poland, Finland, Latvia and Cyprus.

●The Lakers try out a number of free agents, including Thomas Lamb and others.

●Tang Jiali: It was a great encouragement to receive Messi’s blessing. I didn’t expect him to give me shoes.

●Reporter: Yang Xu and many other players joined the joint training Shenhua to ease the crisis.

●Shenzhen’s three-year maximum salary renewal Gu Quan, three new highs last season.

●Zhang Zhizhen scored 2 points, Terigele won, Dai Cup China won 3-2 against Uruguay.

●On September 17, the Chinese women’s volleyball team went to the Netherlands to participate in the World Championships. Cai Bin, the head coach of the Chinese women’s volleyball team before the expedition, was interviewed by CCTV.

●French media: Pogba’s brother Matthias has been formally charged and jailed.

●The British “Post” said that in this weekend’s Suzhou Super League game, the broadcaster will mute the silence during the Celtic game to avoid discordant voices.

●Djokovic paid tribute to Federer.

●Umtiti has made 0 appearances on loan in Lecce this summer, and Barcelona bears most of the wages.

●Alcalás lost his debut after the US Open.

Event Preview >>>

September 18 (Sunday)

11:10 World Professional Boxing Championship Alvarez-Golovkin

18:30 Serie A Round 7 Udinese-Inter Milan

19:00 Ligue 8 Round 8 Reims-Monaco

19:00 Premier League Round 8 Brentford-Arsenal

20:00 La Liga Round 6 Osasuna-Getafe

21:00 Ligue 1 round 8 Brest-Ajaccio

21:00 Ligue 8 round 8 Clermont-Troyes

21:00 Ligue 8 Round 8 Marseille- Rennes

21:00 Ligue 1 Round 8 Nice-Angers

21:00 Serie A Round 7 Cremona-Lazio

21:00 Serie A Round 7 Fiorentina-Verona

21:00 Serie A round 7 Monza – Juventus

21:00 Premier League Round 8 Manchester United-Leeds United

21:15 Premier League Round 8 Everton-West Ham

21:30 Bundesliga Round 7 Union Berlin – Wolfsburg

22:15 La Liga Round 6 Villarreal – Sevilla

23:05 Ligue 1 round 8 Nantes-Lens

23:15 Men’s Basketball Euro 3rd Germany Men’s Basketball Team – Poland Men’s Basketball Team

23:30 Bundesliga round 7 Bochum-Cologne

23:30 Premier League Round 8 Chelsea-Liverpool

September 19 (Monday)

00:00 Serie A Round 7 Roma-Atalanta

00:30 La Liga round 6 Betis – Girona

00:30 La Liga Round 6 Real Sociedad – Espanyol

01:30 Bundesliga round 7 Hoffenheim-Freiburg

02:00 U20 Asian Cup Qualifier Saudi U20 – Chinese Men’s Football U20

02:30 Men’s Basketball European Championship Final Spain Men’s Basketball – France Men’s Basketball

02:45 Ligue 1 Round 8 Lyon – Paris Saint-Germain

02:45 Serie A Round 7 AC Milan-Naples

03:00 La Liga Round 6 Atletico Madrid-Real Madrid

04:00 WNBA Finals 4 Las Vegas Aces – Connecticut Sun

