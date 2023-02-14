10
The San Antonio Spurs have agreed to convert center Charles Bassey’s two-way contract into a rich standard multi-year deal.
The 22 Nigerian big man will sign a four-year contract worth 10.2 million total (5.2 guaranteed), reports Shams Charania.
Bassey is producing 4.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.9 blocks in 13 minutes.
