Home Sports Stadiums, the Appiani of Padua: from Nereo Rocco to Primavera
Sports

Stadiums, the Appiani of Padua: from Nereo Rocco to Primavera

by admin
Stadiums, the Appiani of Padua: from Nereo Rocco to Primavera

It knew years of splendor and others of mud, A, B and C, it hosted the senior national team only once – in 1925, Italy-Yugoslavia 2-1 – it welcomed various singers, from Vasco Rossi to Litfiba. Now it is a gem where Padova’s Primavera plays

The roar that was heard that time at Appiani was equal to the eruption of a huge volcano, to the soundtrack of a hundred Bangkok New Years lined up non-stop – firecracker after firecracker – to the Big Bang of the cosmos when man was still a idea of ​​some god and no one knew that Damiano Longhi was about to score the goal of life, filling thousands and thousands of lives with happiness. Lapilli and lava, fireworks and barrels, hearts that started at a gallop, looks that worked for memory.

See also  Broni, we need more attention Castelnuovo, revisable defense

You may also like

Inter-Sampdoria, the letter from the vip fans: “Those...

Ukraine demands to kick Iran out of World...

Diabolik turns sixty. And with him Eva Kant,...

Photos: Medvedev won the 15th career crown at...

F1 Binotto: “Ferrari not inferior to Mercedes, Mexico...

Bayern-Inter: Inter fans in Munich in 5 thousand,...

Banchero in the open, assisting Italy in basketball:...

Who is Ethan Mbappé, Kylian’s brother who trains...

Milan, Pioli: “The renewal? I marked who complimented...

“Robur? Augusta? No, let’s call it Juventus ”:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy