The roar that was heard that time at Appiani was equal to the eruption of a huge volcano, to the soundtrack of a hundred Bangkok New Years lined up non-stop – firecracker after firecracker – to the Big Bang of the cosmos when man was still a idea of ​​some god and no one knew that Damiano Longhi was about to score the goal of life, filling thousands and thousands of lives with happiness. Lapilli and lava, fireworks and barrels, hearts that started at a gallop, looks that worked for memory.