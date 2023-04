After the cancellation on Friday due to the wind, the first of two ski flights in Planica is on the program for Saturday. The winner will be determined in a round immediately before the team competition (10:00 a.m.). The focus is on Stefan Kraft. The 29-year-old from Salzburg is still fighting for the small crystal globe at 60 points behind Halvor Egner Granerud (NOR). Kraft is still fighting for second place in the overall World Cup. Ski flying can currently be seen live on ORF1.

