Hrkači is the best show at the Days of Comedy in Bijeljina

Hrkači is the best show at the Days of Comedy in Bijeljina

The play “Hrkači” by the National Theater of Republika Srpska was declared the best at the “Comedy Days” festival in Bijeljina.

Source: SRNA/Ljerka Bjelica

This play was written and directed by Nikola Pejaković, and the actors of the National Theater of Srpska, Nikolina Friganović, Miljka Brđanin, LJubiša Savanović and Danilo Kerkez, are playing.

From Bijeljina in Banjaluk goes the award for the best actress, which went to Nikolina Friganović in the play “Hrkači”.

The award for the best actor was won by Mima Karadžić for his role in the play “Sportsko srce” by the Belgrade Zvezdara Theater.

At the award ceremony, the actor invited all his colleagues to the stage and pointed out that the award is the result of the performance of all the actors in the play.

At the “Comedy Days” theater festival, which ended last night, five plays by theaters from Serbia and Republika Srpska were shown.

The organizer of the theater festival is the Center for Culture “Semberija”, the sponsors are the Ministry of Education and Culture of the Republic of Srpska and the City Administration of Bijeljina.

SRNA

