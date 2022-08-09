Home World Provide 1 billion US dollars in military aid and hand over anti-radar missiles!Russian ambassador to U.S.: U.S. has no plans to peacefully promote a solution to the Ukrainian crisis – yqqlm
Provide 1 billion US dollars in military aid and hand over anti-radar missiles!Russian ambassador to U.S.: U.S. has no plans to peacefully promote a solution to the Ukrainian crisis – yqqlm

  1. Provide 1 billion US dollars in military aid and hand over anti-radar missiles!Russian ambassador to U.S.: U.S. has no plans to peacefully promote a solution to the Ukrainian crisis daily economic news
  2. Pentagon announces latest $1 billion military aid package for Ukraine VOA Mandarin – VOA Mandarin
  3. More than 50 countries have provided security assistance to Ukraine RFI – Radio France Internationale
  4. [Russian-Ukrainian war]The largest U.S. military aid to Ukraine since the start of the war is $1 billion in weapons | International Oriental Daily News
  5. U.S. provides Ukraine with $5.5 billion in aid, including $1 billion in additional military support Lianhe Zaobao
