In recent years, in order to meet consumer demand, innovative products have emerged in an endless stream of kitchen appliance products. The popular integrated stoves are sold to integrate kitchen appliance products, and the innovation and development of products has also shown a development trend of “changing with each passing day”. However, there are countless brands of integrated stoves on the market, large and small, and the parameters are also very complex, which makes people dazzled. It is even more difficult to choose an integrated stove that suits you.

In order to make it easier for Chinese families to realize the dream of an ideal kitchen and to choose kitchen appliances more easily, as a provider of high-end kitchen products, Senge has a keen insight into the new needs of consumers and held the Senge Ideal Kitchen Home Improvement Festival. In this kitchen home improvement festival, Senge not only released the first 4-star sterilization new product U5 sterilization integrated dishwasher, but also released a new standard for kitchen appliance industry sterilization “Integrated Dishwasher” in cooperation with China Household Electrical Appliances Research Institute. Technical requirements and evaluation methods for sterilization and bacteriostasis.





As the first new “standard” for the sterilization and bacteriostasis of the integrated dishwasher in China in the domestic kitchen appliance industry, the “Technical Requirements and Evaluation Methods for the Sterilization and Bacteriostasis of the Integrated Dishwasher” provides new ideas and new methods for the development of the industry, and promotes the development of the industry. The integrated dishwasher industry is developing healthily and steadily, helping consumers realize their ideal kitchen.

New era, new standard, unlockedQuality kitchen life

The Senge Ideal Kitchen Home Improvement Festival has invited a number of industry leaders, including well-known home furnishing designer Qingshan Zhouping, and deputy chief designer of Guoguang Yiye, Wei Ying. The big coffees discussed the theme of “ideal kitchen rejuvenates life”, and made suggestions for the realization of quality home life.





The home improvement channel is an important channel for serving consumers. On the forum, Mr. Wei of Senge Smart Kitchen Appliances expressed that he also hopes to cooperate with many excellent home improvement brands and designers to bring customers a better kitchen life experience.

forest songU5First launch to help realize the ideal kitchen

At the Ideal Kitchen Home Improvement Festival, Senge also released the first 4-star sterilization new product U5 sterilization integrated dishwasher based on “standards”, realizing five full-process cleaning + washing, drying, and storage four-fold sterilization system , open a new era of cleaning.





After installing the Senge U5 sterilization integrated dishwasher, even a small-sized kitchen can realize the sterilization dishwasher, fruit, vegetable and seafood washing machine, garbage disposal machine, sink, and sterilization cupboard. Adequate operating space. In addition to powerful functions and high integration, Senge U5 sterilization integrated dishwasher is also quite stylish in appearance, and also supports WiFi connection and APP control, which can be described as beautiful and realistic.





In addition, at the Ideal Kitchen Home Improvement Festival, Senge also formed an integrated set of the I5 intelligent steaming and roasting integrated stove and U5 sterilizing integrated stove dishwasher, which were popular with many families before. Ideal kitchen, 2 Senge is just right” new life proposition, in addition, users who have renovation and kitchen renovation can also get super package benefits.

Smarter, more integrated, more secureSenge has a bright future

As a leading brand in the kitchen appliance industry, in order to meet the diverse needs of users for smarter and more integrated kitchen appliances, Senge continuously improves its own research and development level, and continues to launch specialized and new smart kitchen appliances for users. Good reputation and good service have won more consumer recognition.





Driven by the two-wheel drive of products and channels, Senge has achieved world-renowned achievements in the kitchen appliance industry. In the future, Senge will continue to export high-quality kitchen appliances to build ideal kitchens for Chinese consumers.



