Home Business That’s why Sergio Ermotti is now replacing Ralph Hamers as CEO
Business

That’s why Sergio Ermotti is now replacing Ralph Hamers as CEO

by admin
That’s why Sergio Ermotti is now replacing Ralph Hamers as CEO

The Dutchman flies, the Irishman wanted a “better horse”: This is how Sergio Ermotti achieved the triumph of his life

From the middle of next week, the old UBS boss will be back in the executive chair of the new Swiss Superbank. His Swiss passport is “helpful,” says the Chairman of the Board of Directors. But the real reason for the change with a bang is another.

Rise to Superbank boss: Sergio Ermotti (left) replaces Ralph Hamers (middle) as top manager. That’s what UBS President Colm Kelleher (right) wanted.

Image: Michael Buholzer / Keystone

Horse betting is a big thing in Ireland. Anyone from the Swiss journalist community who didn’t know that the Chairman of the UBS Board of Directors, Colm Kelleher, comes from the Emerald Isle should have noticed by Wednesday at the latest – at the media conference convened at short notice at the bank’s Zurich headquarters.

See also  Give full play to resource advantages, cultivate characteristic industries, and promote transformation and upgrading

You may also like

The world’s largest classical music library!Apple launches Apple...

UBS: Sergio Ermotti is coming, Ralph Hamers is...

Horoscope for the weekend 1 and 2 April...

After the change at the top of UBS:...

Unicredit new Cash Collect Protected on securities

Milan Stock Exchange still positive, today’s analysis

Bodensee-Airport has taken off with the summer flight...

Pnrr, Meloni al Colle promises battle. “And the...

Besides TikTok, which Chinese apps are conquering Western...

Is there a risk of a new tax...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy