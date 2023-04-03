news-txt”>

The start of the Empoli-Lecce match has been postponed to 19:30 for safety reasons. The new schedule of the postponed match due to a fire in the home team’s changing room area was made official by Lega Serie A on twitter. The teams are temporarily in the locker room.

Empoli-Lecce is the first postponement on Monday of the 28th day of Serie A

Put the four consecutive defeats behind you and resume the march towards the goal of salvation. Marco Baroni’s Lecce, in the postponement on the Empoli field, will try to move the standings and win heavy points with a view to staying in Serie A. “Empoli is a team similar to us, with the difference that they have already shown they can maintain this category – declared Baroni in the usual conference on the eve. He has interesting young players, the right spirit: we are two very similar teams. It is difficult to predict the result, we will both face each other in a match in which the difference will be made by the episodes. opponent and a great desire to start again like them”.