Steve Cooper: ‘I don’t think like that’ – Nottingham Forest boss on sack fears

Steve Cooper went to apologise to Nottingham Forest fans at Craven Cottage after their 5-0 defeat to Fulham

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper says he is not dwelling on speculation over his future following Wednesday’s 5-0 defeat at Fulham.

Cooper’s side have lost their last four matches in the Premier League and won just one of their last 11.

They have dropped to 16th, hovering above the relegation zone, before Saturday’s match against Wolves.

“I don’t think like that,” said the 43-year-old Welshman, after being asked if he feared the sack should they lose.

“That is not a good way to think. It is like saying to a player ‘you have to play well or you will not play again’ – it is not a thought process I believe in using.”

The former Swansea manager was tipped to lose his job during a similar slump in form last season, but the club’s Greek owner Evangelos Marinakis stuck by him.

Cooper eventually led the club to safety, with Forest finishing 16th on their return to the top flight.

He was widely praised for his ability to mould the team into a capable Premier League outfit after the club signed 30 players following promotion from the Championship.

But Forest’s poor run of form, culminating in the heavy defeat at Craven Cottage, has led to increased speculation over Cooper’s future.

Former Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui, who is available after leaving Molineux in the summer, is being touted in reports as a possible replacement.external-link

“We are disappointed with results and last night’s performance,” Cooper added.

“More than ever you have to show belief and character and what you stand for.

“There are going to be questions and stories, I respect that as it is the life of a football manager.

“At the same time you have to stay honed in on your day’s work and if I let anything else creep in I am not giving 100% to the job and that is what I want to do.”

