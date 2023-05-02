Stimulate!Breaking Asian records twice in two days 2023 National Swimming Championships Olympic Sports Center Swimming Hall continues to fight-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

Stimulate!Breaking the Asian record twice in two days, the 2023 National Swimming Championships Olympic Sports Center Swimming Hall continues to fight

After Pan Zhanle broke the Asian record in the men’s 100-meter freestyle, last night’s “Charm of Hangzhou” 2023 National Swimming Championships set another record. In the men’s 100m breaststroke final, Qin Haiyang of the Shanghai team won the championship with a time of 57.93 seconds, breaking Yan Zibei’s Asian record of 58.63 seconds. Two consecutive Asian records were broken in two days, and the swimming pool of Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center exploded!

In the men’s 50m backstroke final, Xu Jiayu made his domineering debut. On the first day of the competition, he won the 100-meter backstroke championship. In the 50-meter stroke, “Turtle” was far ahead at the beginning, and finally won the championship with a time of 24.54 seconds, and won his second gold medal. This result also set a new record. His best of the season this year.

In the women’s 50m backstroke final, although Fu Yuanhui was once the overlord of this event domestically and even internationally, her performance could not return to the peak and she only finished fourth in 27.88 seconds. Although this result has reached the A standard of the World Championships, it is almost certain that Xiao Fu will miss the Hangzhou Asian Games. After the game, Fu Yuanhui also updated social media to confirm this point: “I missed the Asian Games at my doorstep. I am very sad (sad). I really tried my best.” When walking through the mixed interview area, Fu Yuanhui also expressed : “It’s a bit regretful, but it’s enough to do your best. I like the feeling of swimming, just like going to work.”

19-year-old Wenzhou teenager Pan Zhanle added another silver medal in the men’s 50m freestyle final with a time of 22.08 seconds. Ye Shiwen won the silver medal in the women’s 200m individual medley.

In the men’s 4×200m freestyle relay final, the Zhejiang team sent out a super-luxury lineup of Fei Liwei, Hong Jinquan, Pan Zhanle, and Wang Shun. They were in the leading position after the start. After the second leg, the lead was very obvious. In the end, the Zhejiang team won the championship without any suspense with a time of 7:07.29.

What to watch today

Can Wang Shun win another championship?

On May 3, the “Charm of Hangzhou” 2023 National Swimming Championship entered the third competition day. In the morning, women’s 100-meter freestyle, men’s 400-meter individual medley, women’s 200-meter backstroke, women’s 400-meter freestyle, and men’s 4× The 100m medley relay preliminaries and the men’s 1500m freestyle slow final.

Olympic champions Yang Junxuan and Zhang Yufei will compete in the women’s 100-meter freestyle preliminaries together; Wang Shun, who has already won the men’s 200-meter individual medley gold medal, will compete in the men’s 400-meter individual medley in the fourth lane of the fifth group of the preliminaries; Li Bingjie continued to compete in the women’s 400m freestyle preliminaries.