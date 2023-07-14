Specialized launches new S-Works Torch Lace road shoes

Specialized recently unveiled its latest cycling shoe model, the S-Works Torch Lace. This version offers an unprecedented level of efficiency, lightness and comfort, continuing the innovation that began with the introduction of the Boa system in 2022.

Like every Specialized signature product, the S-Works Torch Lace was developed with proprietary Body Geometry technology, which aims to improve comfort, increase performance and reduce the risk of injury for every cyclist.

One of the distinguishing elements of these shoes is the forefoot shape, which is 4 mm wider on the ball of the foot compared to the S-Works 7 model. This modification was created using 3D scans of the foot and data from the Retül system, to ensure a more comfortable fit and adapted to the different shapes of the feet.

The upper of the S-Works Torch Lace has been designed with specific zonal layering to ensure better lace retention. Its flexibility allows it to adapt to the different conformations of the feet without stretching during pedalling, ensuring a secure and uniform fit.

Additionally, these shoes feature an asymmetrical heel which reduces hard contact points with the ankle, while offering optimal knee stability. This feature has been validated by the Specialized Human Performance team.

The S-Works Torch Lace features patented Varus Wedge technology, which optimizes ankle, knee and hip alignment for stable pedaling. Thanks to this 1.5 mm outward inclination in relation to the sole, an optimal position is achieved when pedaling.

Lightness is another strong point of these shoes. With attention to detail and control of every gram, from the carbon sole to the upper material, the S-Works Torch Lace weighs just 200g in size 42.

The carbon sole of the S-Works Torch Lace features an internal “I-Beam” that helps improve the overall stiffness-to-weight ratio of the shoes.

Rob Cook, Director of Footwear Design at Specialized, emphasized the importance of blending uncompromising style and performance. The S-Works Torch Lace offers an elegant and timeless design, without sacrificing lightness and performance.

The S-Works Torch Lace was presented by Specialized as an evolved version of the popular S-Works Torch. With the introduction of the lace closure, it has been possible to reduce pressure points and further reduce the overall weight of the shoes.

Like all Specialized shoes, the S-Works Torch Lace is designed according to Body Geometry principles, which aim to maximize comfort and reduce the risk of injury. These principles are based on the varus support of the forefoot, the arch support and the metatarsal button placed on the insole.

The S-Works Torch Lace will be available in 4 colors: Black, Dark Blue, White Sand and White. Some of the colors will be available both online and in stores, while others will only be available to order online for in-store pickup. This choice could mark a change in commercial strategy by Specialized.

The price of the new S-Works Torch Lace will be 340 euros, about 100 euros less than the previous model, offering a more accessible option for cyclists looking for high-level performance.

The S-Works Torch Lace is an excellent addition to Specialized’s range of cycling shoes and promises to deliver a superior riding experience, with comfort, lightness and performance at the heart of every ride.

