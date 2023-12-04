Strengthen confidence and inspire spirit – Guoyu held a mobilization meeting for winter training_State Sports General Administration

National Badminton Team Holds Winter Training Mobilization Meeting in Preparation for 2023 Paris Olympics

On December 4, the national badminton team held a 2023 winter training mobilization meeting at the Temple of Heaven Apartment in Beijing. The meeting emphasized the importance of adhering to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and following the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions and instructions on sports work.

The meeting conveyed a series of instructions and requirements from Gao Zhidan, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Director of the State Sports General Administration, on this year’s winter training work and preparations for the Paris Olympics. Chairman of the Chinese Badminton Association, Zhang Jun, urged the entire team to study hard and fully implement the instructions in their preparations.

A systematic review of 2023 showed that the national badminton team has achieved certain results in the Sudirman Cup and the Asian Games, but its losses in competitions such as this year’s World Championships have also exposed several problems. In response, Zhang Jun put forward requirements for the whole team, emphasizing the need for a ruthless and practical approach to the winter training, with a focus on targeted preparation, mental outlook, injury prevention, and management improvement.

Yang Xinli, director of the Table Tennis and Badminton Center of the State Sports General Administration, emphasized the value of winter training as a preparation experience, encouraging the team to strengthen their physical fitness, make up for shortcomings, and solve problems. With 235 days until the Paris Olympics, Xinli hopes the team can make the best preparations and work together with the highest spirit.

The convening of this winter training mobilization meeting has added motivation and confidence to the team members. Mixed doubles Olympic champion Huang Dongping expressed her dedication to actively working with her partner to improve their technical and tactical skills during the winter training period.

With the guidance and requirements set forth during the meeting, the national badminton team is gearing up to go all out in their preparations for the Paris Olympics, with a renewed focus on achieving success at the international level.

