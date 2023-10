Czech hockey forward Kristian Reichel headed from Winnipeg’s training camp to the farm to Manitoba in the lower AHL. The Jets first had to put the 25-year-old son of Olympic champion from Nagano and three-time world champion Robert Reichl on the list of free agents, from where no other interested person from the NHL chose him. Reichel spent almost the entire last season in the Moose team and played in two duels for Winnipeg.

