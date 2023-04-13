Home Sports Strong performance by the Germans despite injuries
Sports

Strong performance by the Germans despite injuries

by admin
Strong performance by the Germans despite injuries

“We give everything for the team” – that’s the previously issued motto of head coach Valeri Belenki for this year’s European Gymnastics Championships. Understandable, because it is the team result after qualifying for this championship that ultimately decides on participation in the Olympic Games in Paris 2024. Only the best 13 European teams are allowed to compete in the Olympic qualification in autumn.

“Super performance”, “super proud”, “nice competition”, “mega team effort” – these were the unanimous comments after a good, almost flawless performance, which after three rounds and a total of a good ten hours of competition meant a very good fifth place. Once again it was 32-year-old Andreas Toba who drove the younger generation into the competition, contributed to the result with five flawless performances and then analyzed it critically: “It could have been worse. I would say that was a rock solid performance from all of us. There is still upside potential.”

“Super performance delivered”

In order to exploit this, half the team will have to recover from injuries in the coming months: Toba did not start on the ground in Antalya due to Achilles tendon problems. Nils Dunkel recently had to take a break due to back problems. Nick Klessing, who had to sit out the entire past year due to shoulder problems, says he is neither “one hundred percent fit” nor “one hundred percent pain-free”, but at least he can train again: “It’s no longer the case that I don’t have a cup from above anymore can get out of the closet”. Lukas Dauser, who won silver on parallel bars in Tokyo in 2020, also had to do without the European Championships completely due to a shoulder injury.

See also  Antetokounmpo's preparation for the European Championships is full of devotion to benefit the country's campaign. Kobe is a precedent_Pro Player_1_NBA

It’s not entirely clear whether the head coach is bothered by all these problems, in any case he doesn’t talk about them. After the competition in Antalya, Valeri Belenki said what he has said after almost every competition so far: “A big compliment to the team, the boys did a great job, and also to the coaches.” How he assesses his own performance this time would? He understands the allusion immediately: At the previous World Championships he had forgotten to fix the parallel bars in the competition, most recently in Stuttgart in the mixed competition for the men there was still the much softer springboard for the women.

You may also like

Naples, Italy’s shirts hanging in the Spanish Quarters

NDR-Sport: Ex-captain Guilavogui leaves VfL Wolfsburg at the...

Basketball, racist offenses at the end of Scafati-Brindisi:...

Confirmation from sports director Virkus: Bensebaini to Dortmund,...

Julia Ituma, an 18-year-old Italian volleyball player, died...

Thomas Tuchel: From nerd to successful trainer

Away prohibited, UTC Sampdoria: «Any ban is a...

Marvin Friedrich: “I am absolutely dissatisfied and feel...

Here come the “InfluEISers”, the sports influencers –...

Scattered considerations after Real Madrid-Chelsea (2-0) — Sportellate.it

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy