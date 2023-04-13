news-txt”>

(ANSA) – GENOA, APRIL 13 – The decision of the national observatory on sporting events has arrived to clarify the modalities of the transfer of Sampdoria fans for Sunday’s match in Lecce after yesterday’s controversies with the reaction of Ultras Tito Cucchiaroni who, through a press release, had expressed their disappointment at the uncertainty about the decision.



As Sampdoria explains, the sale of coupons for residents of the province of Genoa has been permitted but is subject to subscription to the loyalty program of the company UC Sampdoria (only and exclusively SampCard).



A situation which, as mentioned, had unleashed the anger of the Sampdoria fans. “The sale will restart according to the procedures that the Lecce company will communicate, including any refunds for those who have already purchased the coupon”, underlines the Ligurian club in a note.



