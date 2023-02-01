Home Sports Study, publicize and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China | Liu Hu: focus on introducing excellent and strong projects to stimulate new vitality in attracting investment
Sports

by admin
news“>

red moment

2023-02-01 15:44:27



The grand blueprint inspires people to forge ahead and gather strength to move forward bravely. At present, the upsurge of studying, propagating and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is on the rise. In order to further create a strong atmosphere, effectively unify the thoughts of the party members, cadres and masses in the park with the spirit of the 20th CPC National Congress, and gather strength to the various tasks determined by the 20th CPC National Congress, Wangcheng Economic Development Zone actively carried out “study and publicity” Carry out the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Talk to each other in the special interview activity, talk to the secretaries of the party organizations in the park, talk about the learning experience in combination with the actual work in the park, deepen the implementation measures, and promote the grand blueprint drawn by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China to be deeply rooted in the hearts of the people in the park. Realize and implement, blossom and bear fruit.

Source: Wangcheng Financial Media

Author: Zhang Bin Huang Shixiong

Editor: Peng Jinglan


