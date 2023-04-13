Status: 04/13/2023 10:29 am

At the end of the season, there could be three extremely important games for VfB Stuttgart: the two relegation games against a second division team and the final in the DFB Cup. In this case, the DFL would move the relegation.

Currently the planned dates are as follows:

1 June: First leg relegation Bundesliga – 2nd Bundesliga

First leg relegation Bundesliga – 2nd Bundesliga June 3: DFB Cup final in Berlin

DFB Cup final in Berlin 5 June: Second leg relegation 2. Bundesliga – Bundesliga

However, in this sequence there would be too little recovery time between games if one club takes part in all three games – and that could apply to VfB Stuttgart. VfB is in the semifinals of the DFB Cup against Eintracht Frankfurt. Stuttgart is currently 16th in the Bundesliga table and thus at least has the prospect of playing in the relegation against the third-placed Bundesliga team.

In this case, the German Football League (DFL) set alternative dates for the relegation when the general schedule was published. If necessary, the games are then scheduled as follows:

Fight for existence and title within a few days: The Stuttgart team and their fans could face a physically and mentally demanding season finale.

In 2022, HSV was in a similar situation

Since its reintroduction, relegation has repeatedly caused organizational challenges. In 2022 Hertha BSC played in the relegation, the Olympic Stadium had to be prepared for the cup final within two days after the first leg against Hamburger SV.

In the same season, Hamburger SV was almost exactly in a position that VfB Stuttgart could now face. HSV played in relegation, but had previously lost to SC Freiburg in the semifinals of the DFB Cup.