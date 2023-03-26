On Friday, they played a goalless draw with Belgium, on Monday afternoon it will be the Netherlands’ turn. The Czech twenty-one in the Spanish resort of San Pedro del Pinatar awaits the last match before the June EURO in Georgia. “If we repeat the performance from the previous match and add goals, it could turn out well,” said coach Jan Suchopárek at the pre-match press conference. He talked about the changes in the lineup, the strength of the opponent or the young men promoted to the national team.

