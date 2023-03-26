Home Sports Suchoperek before the general at the EURO: Just no worries, please. Jurásek and Čvančara are motivations
Sports

Suchoperek before the general at the EURO: Just no worries, please. Jurásek and Čvančara are motivations

by admin

On Friday, they played a goalless draw with Belgium, on Monday afternoon it will be the Netherlands’ turn. The Czech twenty-one in the Spanish resort of San Pedro del Pinatar awaits the last match before the June EURO in Georgia. “If we repeat the performance from the previous match and add goals, it could turn out well,” said coach Jan Suchopárek at the pre-match press conference. He talked about the changes in the lineup, the strength of the opponent or the young men promoted to the national team.

See also  Insults to an anti-doping inspector: 20 days of disqualification requested for Gasperini

You may also like

Sparta over the abyss. This is a heavy...

The effects of climate change on surfing

Gmunden tops the Superliga table again – sport.ORF.at

Scattered considerations after Portimao’s MotoGP — Sportellate.it

Guo Ailun’s singles, Wang Zhelin contributed the most...

Cycling Training for Beginners | Methods, tips and...

LBA 23rd day | Segafredo Virtus Bologna –...

France start with a painful success against Italy

Juve, news and when will the capital gains...

MotoGP 2023. Portuguese GP. Marc Marquez penalized for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy