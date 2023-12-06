Miami Marlins SIGNED multi-year agreement with Caribbean Series

The Miami Marlins have announced an exclusive multi-year partnership with the Caribbean Professional Baseball Confederation (CBPC), allowing them to broadcast the Caribbean Series on all platforms worldwide, except in the member countries of the CBPC: Dominican Republic, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and Venezuela.

The annual winter league championship tournament, the Caribbean Series, will have a new home in 2024 at the loanDepot Park in Miami. This will be the first time that the event will be held in a stadium in the MLB, providing a unique opportunity for baseball fans to enjoy a first-class show.

The participating teams in the 2024 tournament will be Dominican Republic, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, as well as three special guests: Curacao, Nicaragua, and Panama. The tournament will be held from February 1 to 9, 2024.

Executives from both organizations expressed their excitement about the new partnership. President of Business Operations at Miami Marlins, Caroline O’Connor, stated, “We are very excited to partner with the CBPC and bring the Caribbean Series to Miami, a city with a great passion for baseball and incredible cultural diversity.” CBPC Commissioner Doctor Juan Francisco Puello Herrera said, “This new contract with the Marlins fills us with pride and satisfaction, as it guarantees that the Caribbean Series will have distribution in English, and also allows us to have an MLB club such as the Miami Marlins as a partner.”

Media entities interested in transmitting the Caribbean Series 2024 must contact the commercial director of Marlins, David Oxfeld.

