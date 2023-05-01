Summary and goals of Arsenal

The German team beat Arsenal (2-3) in extra time in a duel with many alternatives

They will play their sixth Champions League final and it will be their first against Barça, who already expected a rival

Arsenal and Wolfsburg provided a beautiful tie for us, full of alternatives and script changes in which in the end the German profession ended up prevailing. Tommy Stroot’s men won in extra time (2-3) with a goal from Bremer at minute 118 that prevented the penalty shootout. On June 3 in Eindhoven they will play their sixth Champions League final, in this case the first against Barça. They will look for their third ‘orejona’.

DATASHEET Women’s Champions League ARS WOL LINEUPS Arsenal Zinsberger; Maritz (Wienroither, 64′(Moller, 82′)), Beattie, Wubben-Moy, Rafaelle; Maanum, Wälti, Pelova; McCabe, Catley y Blackstenius (Hurtig, 64′). Wolfsburg glad’s; Wilms (Hegering, 105′), Hendrich, Janssen, Rauch; Oberdorf, Roord (Blomqvist, 122′); Huth (Bremer, 90′), Popp, Jónsdóttir (Brand, 101′); y Pajor (Wassmuth, 77′). goals 1-0 M. 11 Blackstenius. 1-1 M. 41 Jill Roord. 1-2 M. 58 Alexandra Popp. 2-2 M.75 Beattie. 2-3 M. 119 Bremer. Referee Lina Lehtovaara (FIN). TA: Maritz (41′), Huth (50′), Beattie (52′), Wassmuth (105′), Rauch (114′), Catley (117′) and Pelova (123′). Estadio Emirates Stadium. 60,063 spectators.

The meeting had the aroma of a big day. This is how the Emirates responded, which was filled and brought together 60,063 spectators who, despite their efforts, could not take the ‘Gunners’ to the final. They were looking to return to the last instance 16 years later, but they will have to continue waiting in north London.

Things soon turned upside down when Blackstenius took advantage of a good through ball and Hendrich’s passivity to sneak in, steal the ball and beat Frohms. Little by little, Wolfsburg began to tilt the field and finally before the holiday they would find the prize with a goal from Roord, who caught a rebound after a long-range free kick. The English defense is very passive.

After passing through changing rooms Blackstenius perforated the nets again but the video arbitrationwho ‘helped’ at the start of the game with a possible penalty against invalidated for offside, saw this time órsay de Maritzdessert attendant in action.

Arsenal suffered, which shortly after the possible 2-1 that would have given it a lot of life conceded the 1-2. Jonsdottir saw how McCabe took a shot from under the sticks but in the following corner Popp beat Zinsberger for visiting joy. Wolfsburg pardoned the sentence with a shot that was too crossed by Huth and the ‘gunner’ cast would end up punishing him.

Beattie scored in a controversial playWell, Wubben-Moy was offside but the VAR understood that a touch from behind enabled it and restarted play. With nerves on the surface, the armistice arrived and everything was decided in the extension.

In extra time it was Wolfsburg who pressed first but a cross-shot that hit the crossbar could have given Arsenal joy. Finally, uAn error by Wubben-Moy cost a fatal loss that Bremer did not forgive after a pass from Brand. glory was german.