Suns: Bol Bol signs for one season, Cam Payne sold to Spurs

After the Bradley Beal hit, the Phoenix Suns are working to complete the supporting cast, without great resources to invest.

The Arizona team signed Bol Bol to a guaranteed one-year deal, and traded Cam Payne to the Spurs along with a second-round pick and cash.

Bol Bol comes from a season in Orlando with 9.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 21 minutes per game.

Finally, Phoenix bought 3 second picks from the Magic in exchange for the ability to trade the 2026 first pick.

