From those who sing for 200 hours to those who cry for seven days: in Nigeria everyone wants to enter the Guinness Book of Records

From those who sing for 200 hours to those who cry for seven days: in Nigeria everyone wants to enter the Guinness Book of Records

In Nigeria there are those who have decided to break every sound record and sing for 200 hours, those who have preferred to replace the song with tears and lamentations (until their breath is in their throat), those who want to make the longest painting marathon ever and who, on the other hand, wants to pray for 208 days in a row.

Just some of the world records that some Nigerians are trying to break, in a kind of crazy trend that is spreading across the country and has even led to the highest institution when it comes to these issues to intervene.

