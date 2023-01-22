Home Sports Super Vittozzi: it is a fabulous silver
Fabulous vittozzi. Ovation to Antholz for Sappada’s prodigy carbine, author of a perfect chase.

Amazing silver, the fourth of the season, put in the pocket by the blue at home, with the indisputable domination of the polygons (20 out of 20) and the excellent pace on narrow skis.

«I’m really pleased – Vittozzi immediately assessed -, I didn’t expect such a perfect race, even if this morning I woke up and told myself I would score four zeros. I managed the race well with my head, I didn’t feel at my best on skis, so I worked my best at the range, I knew I had to shoot well.

On the fourth lap I came out in second position. It gave me that decisive push not to give up. I was a few seconds behind Herrmann, but I knew I wouldn’t catch her, I only thought about keeping an eye on her from a distance to mark my pace compared to those chasing me.

Last year here I was struggling a lot, but I never gave up and now the situation has changed. I know how much work is behind these results and how much I can now give and receive».

The 27-year-old Camosci school recovered eleven positions during the race and recorded the best partial time. It is her ninth podium of the season, the sixth in individual competitions.

With these numbers, he equalized the results he had obtained in the ’18/09 season, which was for now the best of his palmares. Starting from the 13th place inherited from the 7.5 km sprint at 45” from Dorothea Wierer, the Carabiniere from Sappada started well with 0 on the ground, climbing back to tenth position and maintaining the same gap from her teammate, always in the lead.

See also  Usac forward two quarters but surrenders in the final Now battle for salvation

Also perfect in the second series on clay, she then advanced to 8th place with Doro always in the lead (0-0). The masterpiece of the sappadina continued with the 5 out of 5 of the first pitch on the ground. From here she came out fifth at 29”7 from the Roeiseland-Wierer couple (both 1 error here).

Vittozzi’s work of art materialized in the final series, with the titanic 20 out of 20, which allowed her to come out second at 7”3 from the German Herrmann, a position she carried to the end. The silver at 11” from the Teutonic, third at 17″2 Oeberg, seventh Wierer with 42″ delay.

Vittozzi is again third in the general classification at 641 points ahead of Wierer, fourth at 603, now the 27-year-old of the carabinieri who looks with different eyes at the yellow bib Simon (yesterday 18th) at 811 and the Scandinavian Elvira Oeberg, second at 753. Today last day of competitions before the World Championships in Oberhof, starting on February 8th.

Appointment at 11.45 with the women’s 4×6 km and at 14.30 the men’s 4×7.5 km.

