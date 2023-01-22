The Great Cold is the last solar term of the year. The Great Cold means that the cold winter is about to pass, and we can start preparing for the coming of spring. Wei Qiao, a doctor at Jiangong Maguang Traditional Chinese Medicine Clinic, pointed out that in the severe cold, the concept of spring health should be gradually added, and the diet should gradually shift from heavy flavors to light vegetables. It is recommended to eat white radish, which can reduce phlegm, reduce flatulence, invigorate the stomach and intestines, and can also neutralize the shortcomings of dryness when tonic.

“Liberty Times” reported that Wei Qiao said that everyone has heard the saying “things must be reversed”. Although this season is the most extreme cold, it is also the time when the bottom of the valley rebounds. There is actually a trace of sunshine in this cold. Qi, the first line of spring warmth, so we should gradually add the concept of spring health preservation during the severe cold.

Wei Qiao said that many people think that winter is so cold! Be sure to make a lot of supplements, but spring is prone to “wind heat”. If you continue to overeat without any scruples, you will not only get fat easily, but when you suddenly change to simple food in spring, your stomach will also feel uncomfortable due to the drastic change. Therefore, in this season, the diet should gradually shift from thick flavors such as bacon and preserved radish to light vegetables. So how should you eat it? We might as well consider the white radish that is suitable for stewing with ribs.

White radish is low in calories, cares about the intestines and prevents cancer

Wei Qiao mentioned that white radish belongs to the cruciferous family, which is rich in dietary fiber and has a good protective effect on the intestinal tract. Cruciferous plants are rich in bioactive compounds, such as sulforaphane and indole. These are key nutrients that have recently been shown to help prevent cancer in animal experiments. In addition, white radish can reduce phlegm, eliminate flatulence, and strengthen the stomach and intestines. It can not only increase the feeling of fullness and reduce the overall calories when supplementing in winter, but also because it is cold in nature, it can neutralize the shortcoming of dryness during supplementation.

white radish (pixabay)

In addition, due to the many dinner parties at the end of the year, it is easy to eat too much and cause nausea and flatulence. Wei Qiao shared that 2 acupuncture points and 3 traditional Chinese medicines can relieve discomfort.

Neiguan point:Neiguan acupoint is located on the inner side of the arm, three finger widths above the wrist crease. Direct pressing will cause local soreness and tightness, while acupuncture will cause numbness to the palm. Neiguan acupoint belongs to the pericardial meridian of Hand Jueyin, which has the effect of calming the mind, calming the nerves, widening the chest and lowering qi.

D:Zusanli is located in the lower extremity, four finger widths down from the lateral dimple of the kneecap and one finger width out from the anterior edge of the tibia. If you press it directly, you will feel soreness. In addition to pressing, you can also use a warm pack or hair dryer to warm the acupuncture points, which has the function of maintaining the stomach. Zusanli belongs to the Stomach Meridian of Foot Yangming. In addition to regulating the spleen and stomach, reducing adverse energy and improving Qi, it is also commonly used for weak legs and feet after stroke and high blood pressure.

Zusanli Point (Sound of Hope Synthesis)

Jiao Sanxian: Jiao Malya, Jiao Hawthorn, Jiao Shenqu

Chinese medicine has three recipes for flatulence after eating too much, which are called “Jiao Sanxian”, namely Jiao Maiya, Jiao Hawthorn, and Jiao Shenqu. These three just cover the effects of digesting starch and removing oil and greasy. Divine Comedy is also rich in probiotics. The combination of the three medicines can enhance digestive function, prevent food accumulation, and protect the stomach. It can also be used as tea occasionally to promote gastrointestinal motility.

Wei Qiao also reminded that people tend to over-replenish themselves due to the cold during the great cold season, but don’t forget to prepare for spring, in addition to eating a balanced diet and getting enough sleep. If you have physical discomfort, you should treat it as soon as possible, and don’t delay the winter disease until spring, so that you can stay healthy forever.

