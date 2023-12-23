Tara Moore: British tennis player cleared of doping and ban lifted

Tara Moore was ranked 83rd in the world at the time of her suspension

British tennis player Tara Moore is free to play again after a panel ruled that contaminated meat was the source of her failed doping test.

Moore, 31, was ranked as Britain’s leading women’s doubles player when she was provisionally banned in May 2022.

She maintained she had never “knowingly taken a banned substance” and intended to prove she was a “clean athlete”.

An independent tribunal found Moore “bore no fault or negligence” for her adverse analytical finding.

Moore tested positive for nandrolone metabolites and Boldenone from a test when was competing in the Colombian capital Bogota in April 2022.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said it “has issued, and will continue to issue, information concerning the risks of meat contamination in certain parts of the world to all players”.

In response to the ruling, Moore said she has suffered “19 months of lost time and emotional distress” with her reputation damaged as a result of the case.

“It’s going to take more than 19 months to rebuild, repair and recuperate what we’ve been through,” she wrote on X.external-link

“But we will come back stronger than ever.”

Share this: Facebook

X

