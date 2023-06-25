Superstar in the pillory: environmental laws violated on property – millions fine for Neymar

Football star Neymar faces a hefty fine for violating environmental laws on his property in his native Brazil. Police and environmental officials in Mangaratiba town had banned construction work on an artificial lake at the Paris Saint-Germain player’s property Thursday after an inspection.

Trouble with the authorities: Neymar

Source: dpa

The administration of the coastal municipality in the state of Rio de Janeiro announced that several environmental violations had been identified – including the diversion of watercourses and unauthorized water withdrawal from rivers and earthmoving.

Neymar’s father arrested

The irregularities will now be assessed and a fine will be imposed, which is estimated to be no less than five million real (around 955,000 euros), it said. Neymar’s father was reportedly on the property during the investigation and was held for insulting officials to local Environment Minister Shayene Barreto, but was released after a short time.

also read

According to Brazilian media reports, officials then found further violations during a renewed inspection on Saturday. Neymar celebrated the inauguration of the lake on Friday on the closed area, as can be seen in photos on social media, the portals G1 and UOL reported, among others. The environmental agency announced that the fine would increase as a result.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

