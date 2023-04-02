A surprise appearance at the collective birthday party of the Asian Games Village

Hangzhou Daily News On the afternoon of March 31, the canteen in the International District of Hangzhou Asian Games Village continued to ring with laughter. The staff of the Asian Games Village Operation Team whose birthdays are between March and April participated in a collective birthday party here.

The “Jiangnan Memory” group, the mascot of the Hangzhou Asian Games, which is about to celebrate its 3rd birthday today, was also invited to celebrate with everyone.

With the appearance of “Cong Cong”, “Lian Lian” and “Chen Chen”, the on-site group photos could hardly stop.

The atmosphere of the birthday party was relaxed and fun. In addition to cake cutting and quizzes with prizes, the organizer also set up a number of interactive game programs, such as “mini penalty shootout”, “Crystal Rolling”, “Happy Ring” and ” Mini Rope Skipping Competition” and so on.

The “three little ones” are very interested in every game show, and they “play” one by one, causing hilarious laughter and sharing happy party time with everyone on the scene. Yan Shimin, the world rowing champion from Zhejiang, also came to the scene, sent birthday wishes to the “three little ones” and the invited staff, and sang happy birthday songs together. Yan Shimin said: “I am very happy to celebrate the mascot’s birthday for the first time. I hope that the Hangzhou Asian Games will be held smoothly, and I also hope that more athletes will achieve good results. At the same time, I would also like to wish the staff of the Asian Games Village participating in the event a happy birthday.”